Kansas Board of Regents CEO gets 15 percent salary increase

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The president and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents will be receiving a 15 percent pay raise

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the board approved the salary increase Thursday for Blake Flanders, whose $200,000 salary will increase to $230,000.

The raise comes at a time when Kansas universities are facing budget challenges. Board chairman Dennis Mullin says compensation studies showed Flanders’ current salary was below that of many other leaders of state university systems.

In a recent survey by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association found of the 28 CEO positions at governing board agencies, the 25th percentile for the group was $277,205.

Flanders has led the Regents since 2015.

