× KCK police call off search for suspect following chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are looking for a suspect who ran from the scene following a chase.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 Saturday evening. KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said officers chased the driver of a vehicle to the area of 55th and Georgia, near Welborn Park.

Zeigler said one person is in custody and another ran on foot with an assault rifle. Police tell FOX4 on scene that officers did find the gun in a nearby wooded area.

Police called off the search just after 7:30 p.m. Zeigler said the passenger of the vehicle is the one that got away and only has misdemeanor charges.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.