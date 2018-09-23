Chiefs fans celebrate a home opener win thanks to “Magnetic Mahomes”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs Kingdom is celebrating with some fans already dreaming of playoff games, or a Mahomes dynasty. There's still room on the bandwagon, but it's filling up fast. It's another win for the Chiefs, and another great game for quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, as the Chiefs offense made it look easy in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers by scoring 35 points.

Mahomes threw three touchdowns as the Chiefs won it 38-27, and now stand a perfect 3-0 to start the season. The Chiefs only scored three points in the second half, but it was more than enough. Three and 0 Chiefs fans definitely have something to cheer about. It was a packed house at Arrowhead as the men in red came home to bring another win.

"The game was good," said one fan "Go Chiefs, baby!"

"Chiefs are on a tear!" said North Kansas City resident, Tom Turner "This is our year. 15 years!"

"It was an awesome game," said Kansas City resident, Rashad Tucker. "Awesome win. Big time winners, make big time plays in big time situations."

Big time situations, and big time moves, by everyone's new homie - QB 1 Patrick Mahomes.

"Relationship status is: with Mahomes," said Jeff Christiansan, who came all the way from Denver to see the game. "I tell you what. That's my homie right now. I'm telling you."

"Patrick Mahomes. He's the best," said Kansas City resident Brandon Draisey.

"He's throwing the ball around, he's got a heck of an arm, he's got a cannon. The whole line`s protecting him," said Chris Tusch who came to see the game from New Orleans. "He's got great receivers to throw to. Patrick Mahomes is going to be really good."

"The game was amazing. Mahomes was on fire!" said Andrea Locke who traveled from Houston to see Mahomes play. "Mahomes is the real deal. The real deal."

Even San Francisco 49er fans can't deny magnetic Mahomes.

"We'll see how the Kansas City Chiefs sustain the up and coming of Mahomes," Christiansan said. "He's got an early start to success, but the Kansas City Chiefs always start fast, and we'll see how week eight goes."

"He's a solid quarterback," said Justin Harmon, a 49er fan from Menlo Park, Ca. "He's got a bright future in front of him. I've got him on my fantasy team, so I was kinda rooting for him, but I wanted the Niners to win."

To some the hype might be premature, but others see the playoffs in the horizon, and others even say a Super Bowl may be on the way for the Chiefs.

"Undefeated. 16 and 0," Draisey said. "Playoffs."

"This is the most exciting we've been in a really long time," Christiansan said.

"Absolutely. We're on it. Mahomes is the man," Tucker said. "Absolutely. Super Bowl. Winning it. He's the real deal."

Chiefs fans are going to have to wait to see another possible win. They play the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football on October 1.