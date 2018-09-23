× Mahomes sets mark for TD passes through 3 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes has set the NFL record for touchdown passes through three weeks, and he still has another half to go against San Francisco.

Mahomes threw TD passes to Chris Conley and Demetrius Harris before finding Sammy Watkins on a slant route with 34 seconds left before halftime to give the Chiefs a 35-7 lead.

Mahomes has 13 TD passes this season. Peyton Manning had the record of 12 set in 2013.

Making his first start at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes is 17 of 25 for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Eight different targets have receptions.