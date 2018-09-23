× Police are investigating a shooting in Merriam

MERRIAM, Ks. — Police officers were called to the area of 52nd and Farley Court this evening to investigate a shooting. Police say the victim is a female juvenile that was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The victim was at home with an adult at the time of the shooting, and police say that they don’t know if the victim was accidentially shot or if she injured herself. Police hope to answer those questions as the investigation moves forward.