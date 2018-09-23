× Raytown business fire suspected as arson

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A fire at a local business is being investigated by the Raytown Police Department and is being called suspicious.

Officers responded to the Dirty Dons Bargain Center, located at 9700 56th Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday in response to a structure fire.

At the scene, officers found evidence leading them to believe the fire was a result of arson.

Two of the business’ outbuildings were damaged in the blaze, according to police.

The fires were put out by 4 a.m.

Officials tells FOX4 the structure of the buildings are okay but the products inside were destroyed.

Detectives are working closely with the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

An investigation is currently underway.

Deputy Chief of the Raytown Fire Protection District Mike Hunley said the fire marshal and health inspector were at the score on Friday following up on a complaint of possible violations. They found a number of fire violations and were planning ot get back with the owner about them on Monday.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

The estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS (8477.)