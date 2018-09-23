× Shots fired into a car in Belton

BELTON, Mo. — Police officers were called to Second and Walnut Sunday night about 6:30 P.M. to investigate shots fired at a vehicle. The investigation found that three black males in their late teens or early 20’s fired shots into another car at that intersection. The suspects left the area eastbound on Second Street and then north on Ella. Police are looking for an early 2000’s Ford Five Hundred. All of this trouble started at the Walmart in Raymore and the suspects followed the victims to Belton where the shots were fired. No one in the second vehicle were injured by the gunfire.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the suspect vehicle is encouraged to contact Belton Police Det. J. Richardson at 816-331-1500 or jricharson@beltonpd.org.