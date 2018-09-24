11-year-old girl suffers critical injuries after being hit by truck while riding bike

LIBERTY, Mo. — An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday while riding her bicycle.

Liberty police said at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, the girl entered Southview Drive on her bicycle and was struck by the pickup truck.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and remains hospitalized as of Monday afternoon.

Police said the driver of the pickup, a 41-year-old Liberty man, is cooperating with police and the investigation.