9-year-old boy shoots 10-year-old sister in Merriam after finding unattended gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- Police in Merriam, Kan., released more information about what led to a 10-year-old girl getting shot Sunday night.

It happened near Farley Street and West 51st Street around 8:30 p.m.

According to police the girl's 9-year-old brother found an unattended gun. The gun somehow went off and a bullet hit the girl in the leg.

The 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. Her brother was not injured.

Merriam police issued a reminder Monday that they have free gun locks available for gun owners.