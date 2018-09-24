× Clinton man charged after threatening people at business and firing gun at vehicles

CLINTON, Mo. — A Clinton man is in jail after threatening to kill everyone at a restaurant over a pool game.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Robert P. Schapeler, 68, was arrested on Friday at his home after an altercation at the Hidden Restaurant and Bar.

Deputies responded to the business after the owner reported Schapeler was upset over a pool game and claimed he was going to return to the business and kill everyone.

Schapeler did return to the restaurant, according to the sheriff’s office, with a shotgun and fired several rounds into vehicles and the building. One person outside the building witnessed the shooting and returned fire, shooting one round at Schapeler’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Henry County deputies, with a search warrant, were able to recover Schapeler’s vehicle, the shotgun with buckshot and a rifle.

Schapeler remains in the Benton County Jail on a $200,000 bond and has been charged with armed criminal action, first degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and first degree property damage.