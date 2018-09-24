Dangerous conditions reported at Raytown business before suspicious fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Federal investigators have joined the state fire marshal in looking for evidence in the warehouses of a retailer that burned Sunday.

Dangerous conditions at Dirty Don's Bargain Center had been reported to the city.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now helping Raytown police determine the cause of the fire.

Amy Thompson took photos of Dirty Don's warehouses when she worked there earlier this month. She says they depict unsafe and unsanitary conditions at the site, including rodent infestations and trash being stored with food.

"It was stacked, but it was stacked so far up that if you got caught in there, like in a fire, you wouldn’t probably be able to get out of there," Thompson said. "Because it was that packed. With the animals and stuff that’s been living in there. I mean, I don’t know why you would even want to go in there. It was that bad."

On Friday, a fire marshal inspection of the center resulted in numerous code violations that the fire chief told FOX 4 needed to be corrected immediately. Those included repairing the sprinkler system, unblocking doorways and other hazardous issues.

The owner of the center, Don Glenn, declined to speak with FOX 4 Monday, saying he's busy handling another tragedy, a death in his family, that's unrelated to the fire.