Healthy dairy-free, gluten-free cinnamon apple muffins

Posted 10:49 am, September 24, 2018, by

Healthy Cinnamon Apple Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1apple, chopped reserve 1/3 for later
  • 1 1/2cups oats you can choose gluten free oats
  • 1/2cup coconut sugar
  • 1/2cup applesauce
  • 1/3cup oil
  • 1/4tsp stevia
  • 1ripe banana
  • 1 Tbsp arrowroot powder or cornstarch
  • 1chia egg
  • 1Tbsp baking powder
  • 1tsp cinnamon
  • 1pinch salt
  • 1/4cup walnuts, chopped (optional)

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 24 mini muffin tin with oil.
  2. Blend oats until they look like fine flour, 1-3 minutes.
  3. Remove oats and set aside. Add the remaining ingredients (except 1/3 apple and walnuts) and blend until smooth.
  4. Add oat flour and blend until smooth.
  5. Stir in remaining chopped apple and walnuts. Pour into mini muffin tin and bake approximately 12 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Related stories