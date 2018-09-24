Healthy dairy-free, gluten-free cinnamon apple muffins

Healthy Cinnamon Apple Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1apple, chopped reserve 1/3 for later
- 1 1/2cups oats you can choose gluten free oats
- 1/2cup coconut sugar
- 1/2cup applesauce
- 1/3cup oil
- 1/4tsp stevia
- 1ripe banana
- 1 Tbsp arrowroot powder or cornstarch
- 1chia egg
- 1Tbsp baking powder
- 1tsp cinnamon
- 1pinch salt
- 1/4cup walnuts, chopped (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 24 mini muffin tin with oil.
- Blend oats until they look like fine flour, 1-3 minutes.
- Remove oats and set aside. Add the remaining ingredients (except 1/3 apple and walnuts) and blend until smooth.
- Add oat flour and blend until smooth.
- Stir in remaining chopped apple and walnuts. Pour into mini muffin tin and bake approximately 12 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.