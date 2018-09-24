KC FORUM: Blood, Library and Volunteers
2018-37
I host a public affairs radio show on Sunday mornings at 6:30am on Q104 and KC102FM. This week we learn about the need for blood and a new donation center opening up in Olathe. It is Library Month and there are lots of perks for readers the Mid-Continent public libraries. Volunteers work to help find a cure of Sickle Cell Anemia.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com