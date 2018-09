× KC Forum: Museum, Kemper and Slovenefest

I host a public affairs radio show each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am on Q104 and KC 102FM. This week we find out all about Strawberry Hill and their Slovenefest. Kemper Museum is holding a special exhibit with a local tie-in. And the World War I Museum has just opened a new exhibit.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Eders, http://www.eldersmusic.com