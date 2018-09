× KCK firefighter injured battling fire at apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One firefighter was injured while working an apartment fire early Monday morning in Kansas City, Kan.

Crews with the KCK Fire Department responded to the fire just after 3 a.m. at 2804 Sewell Ave. in KCK’s Quindaro neighborhood.

One firefighter reportedly suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $36,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.