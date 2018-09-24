FOX4 Weather Forecast: Tracking our next cold front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've got clouds in place this morning with increasing sunshine into the afternoon. Temperatures slow to warm at first but climb to near 80 degrees later today. Tomorrow, we track our next cold front. That will increase our rain chances while decreasing our temperatures. The latest on the timeline in the update here.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page