Leawood lunch lady who gives her all to students nominated for FOX4’s Pay-It-Forward Award

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- A lunch lady who serves up more than just lunch to her students at Nativity Grade School in Leawood recently got a big surprise from her coworkers and FOX4.

Carol Farrington nominated Patty Post for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award.

"She’s got the biggest heart in the world," Farrington said. "She serves all the kids healthy nutritious meals that are delicious."

Farrington added that Post knows the kids by names and even knows when their birthdays are.

