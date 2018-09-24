Merriam City Council to vote whether to approve plans for a new community center 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- A big vote is scheduled in Merriam, Kan., Monday to approve plans for a new community center that many residents don't want.

Last year, voters approved a sales tax to help pay for the $30 million project. It would include a gym, jogging track and indoor aquatics center.

A group called "Merriam Concerned Citizens" claims the swimming pool they've enjoyed for years is being replaced with a much smaller outdoor pool. They're also unhappy that an additional $6.6 million would go toward a new parking garage.

The city council meeting is at 7 p.m. at Merriam City Hall.