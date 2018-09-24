Metro nurse accused of sexually assaulting patients faces new charges, more victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A Kansas nurse caught molesting patients still woozy from anesthesia was back in court Monday to face his victims and new charges.

Investigators said it took a long time to stop accused nurse Dennis Clark because his crimes happened when people were sedated or coming out of sedation. Officials say Clark spent his career sexually assaulting women at their most vulnerable.

"Sometimes they are not nightmares," Alicia King said in 2015. "Sometimes they are just flashbacks over and over again."

King was sexually assaulted by Clark at Providence Hospital in KCK. Now, she's no longer afraid to speak out publicly after coming face to face with the monster in her nightmares.

"I was really afraid I was going to vomit or like feint. I haven`t seen him since all of this happened," she said.

King said Clark was her recovery room nurse after she had surgery at the KCK hospital. While she was still groggy from the anesthesia King said Clark told her husband to leave the room while he helped her get dressed to go home.

Instead, King said Clark took her into the bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

"As soon as I was undressed he put his fingers in me and tried to insert his penis into me," she said. "A nurse walked in and screamed what are you doing with her in here? And that is when I realized it was not me asleep with the anesthetic. This is really happening."

Clark is charged with raping and sexually assaulting five women while working at Providence Hospital. King was one of four women who testified at Clark's probable cause hearing, getting on the stand and sharing what he did to them.

For King, facing her fears was another step in her healing.

"I wanted him to know that I am not a victim," she said. "I am not going to be his victim anytime soon. I am not his victim."

Clark was recently convicted in Johnson County of doing the same thing to other women while a nurse at Olathe Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center. He pleaded guilty in exchange for 12 years in prison with credit for time already served.

Now it's time for his victims from Providence Medical Center to get justice, King said.

"I know he can`t hurt me anymore. I know he can`t hurt anybody anymore," she said.

Clark pleaded guilty to the Wyandotte County charges. He will be back in court Oct. 5.

Since FOX4 broke this story in November 2014, more victims who saw the report have come forward. If you or anyone you know had a similar experience with Clark, KCK police want to talk to you.