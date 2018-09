FAIRMOUNT, Kan. — One person has died Monday after a two-vehicle crash in Leavenworth County, officials say.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Monday near 166th Street and State Avenue.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available, and the victim’s identity has not been released yet.

KHP said some westbound lanes of State Avenue are closed as crews investigate.