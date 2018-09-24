Police investigating shots fired at Blue Springs Walmart

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are investigating a report of shots fired Monday night at a Walmart in Blue Springs.

Police confirmed there was one shooter but did not say if the shooting happened inside or outside the store. Police did confirm no one was injured.

The Walmart is located near Interstate 70 and Adams Dairy Parkway. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.

Details about what led up to the incident were not immediately available, but several witnesses told FOX4 they heard multiple shots fired.

Police said they are speaking with one person who might have been involved, but that person is not cooperating at this time.

