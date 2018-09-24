× Police looking for 2 suspects following KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon that occurred at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kan.

The shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at 26th and Delavan Ave. in the Quindaro neighborhood.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler said one person has been shot with unknown injuries and a vehicle was also damaged from the shooting.

Zeigler said officers were in pursuit of the suspects who went into the Cottonwood Park Apartments located at Shawnee Mission Pkwy and Pflumn Rd.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.