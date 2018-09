Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead following an early morning shooting Monday.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. near East 38th Street and Wabash Avenue.

Police told FOX4 officers were first dispatched to the home upon reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s dead outside the home.

Officials have not yet released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.