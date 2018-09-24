× Saudi Arabian man charged with sexually assaulting girl in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A Saudi Arabia man living in Missouri legally on a student visa has been charged with two counts of felony statutory sodomy for sexually assaulting a girl last year.

According to court documents, on Nov. 3, 2017, a girl reported to a teacher at her school that Minsoor Alonazy, 41, touched her chest and genitals but did not have sexual intercourse with her because of their religion and fear that the juvenile would not be able to be married off.

The girl told investigators she had been left home alone with Alonazy because she had to study for school. During that time, she reported he took her to a bedroom and assaulted her.

On Nov. 15, 2017, the teacher told police that the victim’s sister had disclosed the abuse information of sexual abuse and began screaming, “I know he is such a bad man. There are so many secrets. I tell no one.”

The teacher said that the child disclosed the information to two other school employees.

The victim claimed that her mother had assaulted her after the forensic interview for speaking about Alonazy.

The next day Alonazy denied the allegations and said he believes the victim is lying because she wants to stay in America.

Alonazy’s bond has been set at $2 million cash with a jury trial scheduled for October 15.