Two men fighting over woman leads to early morning shooting, police chase

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A fight between two men over a woman led to a shooting at a North Kansas City gas station early Monday.

It happened around midnight at the QuikTrip near Armour Road and Knox.

Witnesses told police that it was a current boyfriend and an ex-boyfriend who were fighting when someone pulled out a gun. A bullet hit one of the two men in the foot.

A source told FOX4 that an off-duty police officer who was working at the QuikTrip was also involved and fired shots at the suspect. It is not clear if the suspect was hit or not.

Someone driving a Cadillac Escalade rushed the victim to the hospital with a Monte Carlo and Chevy following.

Police tried to pull the three vehicles over as they traveled down 71 -Highway because they did not know if they were victims or suspects. The caravan of vehicles eventually turned off on 63rd Street toward the hospital after going as fast as 90 mph.

Two drivers were taken into custody possibly facing charges of eluding.

The man who was shot is expected to be okay.