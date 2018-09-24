Warrensburg mom of two missing for more than two weeks, leaving family anxious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – A woman from Warrensburg has been missing for more than two weeks, and her family is growing concerned with every passing day.

Leslea Shannon, 35, was last known to be in the Branson area on Sept. 8. Her parents, Kerri and Kent Shannon, said she told them she would be back in the metro the next day to attend her brother’s birthday party.

“Her brother means the world to her,” Kerri Shannon said. “He has special needs, and she could do things with him that I couldn’t. He’d listen to her a lot better than me.”

Her parents said the mom of two would never miss her brother’s birthday because they have a special bond.

“She takes him out places and go see him once a week,” Kerri Shannon said. “I’m very scared because this is not like her. She’s never done this before.”

When Leslea failed to show up to work the day after the party, her parents filed a missing person report with the Warrensburg Police Department. Her parents said she didn’t have a car, and they don’t know why she was even in the Branson area.

“We’ve put up posters all up 65 Highway, from Sedalia to the Branson area,” Kerri Shannon said. “I call her phone every day. I think the worst but hope for the best.”

Apparently, one of her friends was able to track her phone through an app, which showed she was in Leslie, Arkansas, about 200 miles from Warrensburg.

“I wonder if she took a ride with somebody that was not a good person and something bad has happened and she’s not able to reach out to us,” Kerri Shannon said.

Her aunt, Sherry Swope, said her niece’s disappearance also doesn’t make sense because she would never abandon her kids.

“She loved those kids with all her heart,” Swope said. “They were her life, her joy. They meant everything to her. They were her world.”

The family has reached out to several police agencies, hospitals and homeless shelters but have had no luck finding Leslea. They’re trying to stay positive but said it’s difficult not knowing if she’s safe.

“It’s hard,” her mom said. “I just pray she’ll come home alive, yes.”

Leslea’s family said a judge denied a subpoena request for investigators to ping her phone, citing her age and privacy laws. The family told FOX4 that investigators plan to submit another request.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Leslea Shannon, call the Warrensburg Police Department at 660-74-9133.