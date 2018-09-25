× 20-year-old Missouri man dies from injuries in Leavenworth County crash

BASEHOR, Kan. — A 20-year-old St. Louis, Missouri man has died from injuries involved in a three-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Monday at 166th Street and State Ave. (U.S. 24), just west of Basehor, Kan., according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a semi was heading north on 166th Street crossed in front of the driver of a 2001 Chevy SUV that was heading west on State Ave. causing them to strike the middle axle of the semi. The semi spun and struck the front of a 2016 Ford van that was sitting at a stop sign heading south on 166th.

The driver of the Chevy was identified as Charles S. Gillis, who was taken to KU Medical Hospital with injuries. According to KHP, Gillis was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon at the hospital.

The driver of the semi and the van were not injured.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts, according to KHP.