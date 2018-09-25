Blue Springs police release photo of man they say fired multiple shots inside Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Early Tuesday morning police released a photo of a man and a vehicle they believe are connected to a shooting that happened inside a Blue Springs Walmart Monday night.

The man pictured has a large build and was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored Nike hooded sweatshirt.

Police say he fired several rounds inside the Walmart after someone confronted him. Then he took off in a white Dodge Magnum with black wheels.

If you recognize the man or the vehicle, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474- TIPS.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Walmart near Interstate 70 and Adams Dairy Parkway.

FOX4 spoke with a family who was inside the store shopping when shots rang out.

"There are gunshots around town but nothing in your friendly Walmart," Doug Feagans said. "You don’t expect it at your grocery store or anywhere else."

Police did confirm no one was injured.

39.016951 -94.281615