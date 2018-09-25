× Former Olathe East teacher charged for unlawful sexual relations with student

OLATHE, Kan. — A man who left his teaching position at Olathe East High School and resigned from the Shawnee City Council earlier this month is facing allegations that he had an unlawful sexual relationship with a teenage student.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Justin Adrian on Tuesday in an investigation that began at the high school on Sept. 10.

Adrian has been charged with unlawful sexual relations, a felony, in Johnson County. Court documents say the alleged incident occurred with an Olathe East student older than 16 at the school on Sept. 7.

Adrian was the Ward 3 councilman in Shawnee, sworn into office in January of this year. He resigned on Sept.12, effective immediately, and gave the following letter to the governing body:

“Out of respect for the city of Shawnee and the city councilmember position I have proudly held for eight months, I have reluctantly and respectfully made the decision to resign from my position as City Councilmember, Ward III effective immediately upon notice.

“I greatly thank the city of Shawnee for their kind words of support and I also would like to thank my constituents for their support during the election and after being sworn in.”

Adrian was a social studies teacher at the high school. Olathe East sent this letter to parents earlier this month:

“Dear Olathe East parents,

“I wanted to make you aware that Mr. Adrian, your child’s Social Studies teacher, will not be returning to Olathe East. We have an outstanding substitute in place currently and will be looking to name a permanent teacher as quickly as possible. Our substitute will be working closely with our Social Studies chair, and I am confident that students will have an excellent remainder to the 2018-19 school year. Once we have named a permanent teacher, we will communicate that information to you.

“We are committed to working with our students and staff to make the transition as smooth as possible. Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns.

“Kerry Lane, Principal”

Adrian’s bond has been set at $250,000, and he’s due in court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.