Jackson County Legislature increasing property taxes to pay for new jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jackson county property taxes are on the rise to raise money for a new jail.

The mill levy will cost home owners an extra $37 a year per $100,000 in property value. That money collected from everyone will raise $19 million a year for Jackson County.

In 2008 in Jackson County, 40 percent of home sales in the county were foreclosures. People were struggling, so the County Legislature lowered the levy to help out and keep the economy moving.

“Today, the economy is doing much better. People are working, and what we are looking at is to put those levees back to where they were in 2008,” Jackson County Legislator Dan Tarwater said.

Tarwater was in the meeting Monday where the Legislature discussed and passed the levy increase to raise money that will go directly into a new jail fund.

“I was not in favor of doing it at first unless we were able to put this money, segregated into a separate fund,” Tarwater said. “Really looking back on it, the administration cannot be trusted with having that money come into them. We wanted to make sure it was just for this project because Jackson County has been running with the levy the way it is. So people say, 'Why do you need 19 and a half more million dollars?' We don`t if we weren't building a jail. But we do need to build a jail.”

Mary Kay Green is excited about the movement. She has been outspoken about the desperate need for a new jail. She learned firsthand about the deplorable conditions of the Jackson County Jail when her grandson spent time there. She looks forward to participating in public meetings about the proposed jail.

“Plenty of parking and public transportation are crucial wherever they place it,” Green said.

Tarwater said a spot has not been chosen for the new jail, but the Legislature has looked at several plots of property. One possibility is Kansas City land at Interstate 435 and Truman Road. It's on a bus line, a major highway and sits between the two Jackson County court houses in Downtown Kansas City and Independence.

The jail will cost approximately $150-180 million, and once the site is selected, it will take about 18 months to complete.

