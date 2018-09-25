KC Forum: Adoption,CBD and Violence

2018-34 I host a radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM on Sunday mornings from 6:30 to 7am. In this week’s KC Forum, Rosilyn Temple from Mothers in Charge wants the violence to end. We hear from a mother who gave her baby up for adoption 4 decades ago and now they’re reunited. People are speaking out about the positives effects of CBD oil.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music by: THE ELDERS

“Sing that Song”, Kian Byrne.