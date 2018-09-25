KC Forum: Suicide, Sickle Cell and Mothers in Charge

2018-36

I host a public affairs radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am. This week we learn about help for people who are thinking about suicide, how they can get help. We find out about sickle cell anemia, a disease that affects mainly the African-American community. Mothers in Charge are holding a rally to get the community to come together against violence.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: THE ELDERS, http://www.eldersmusic.com