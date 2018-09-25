KC Forum: Suicide, Sickle Cell and Mothers in Charge

Posted 6:18 am, September 25, 2018, by

2018-36

I host a public affairs radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am.  This week we learn about help for people who are thinking about suicide, how they can get help.    We find out about sickle cell anemia, a disease that affects mainly the African-American community.    Mothers in Charge are holding a rally to get the community to come together against violence.

 

 

Executive Producer:  Cadie Connors

Associate Producer:   Andreina Byrne

Engineer:                      Ed Walker

Voice:                             Doug Medlock

Music:     THE ELDERS, http://www.eldersmusic.com

