KCK Police investigating deadly crash between school bus and motorcycle

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police are investigating a deadly crash on Tuesday morning involving a school bus and motorcycle in KCK. Police say the scene is at S. 7th Street and Homer Avenue.

According to Officer Zac Blair the bus was heading south on 7th Street and turning left onto Homer Avenue around 8:44 a.m. when the motorcycle heading north on 7th Street struck the side of the bus.

There were nine pre-K kids and two adults on the bus when the crash occurred. No one on the bus was injured.

The motorcycle operator died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Police are in the processes of transferring students to second bus.

"We did everything we could to make sure the kids didn't see anything," Officer Blair said. "We tried to protect them the best that we could."

Authorities have shut down 7th Street from I-70 to Pacific until they complete their investigation.