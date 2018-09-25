Kerri Stowell gets giddy during interview with Seann William Scott

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- All week FOX4 is talking with the stars of some of the biggest shows on FOX4.

Kerri Stowell recently chatted with Seann William Scott best known for his role in movies such as "American Pie," about joining the cast of "Lethal Weapon" when she got a little giddy.

You can watch her interview with him in the video player above. You'll want to stick around until the end. Mark Alford and Kim Byrnes tease her about the interview, and it's hilarious.

"Lethal Weapon" airs on FOX4 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.