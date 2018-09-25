× Man charged after 9-year-old boy finds gun and shoots 10-year-old sister

MERRIAM, Kan. — A man has been charged after a 9-year-old boy found a gun earlier this week and shot his 10-year-old sister at a home in Merriam.

Raul Avalos, 27, has been charged with two counts of aggravated endangering a child, criminal use of weapons, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with one prior conviction and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police in Merriam responded to a home near Farley Street and West 51st Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police the girl’s 9-year-old brother found an unattended gun. The gun somehow went off and a bullet hit the girl in the leg.

The 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. Her brother was not injured.

Avalos was arrested Monday by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the shooting.

A cash bond has been set at $50,000.

