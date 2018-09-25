× Man charged with illegal possession of a firearm connected to death of Sedgwick Co. deputy

WICHITA, Kan. — A convicted felon was charged Tuesday in federal court with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Court documents said Justin Mashaney, 29, of Wichita, Kan., was identified during an investigation of the murder of Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Kunze.

Mashaney is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, law enforcement officers were investigating Kunze’s murder by Cody Greeson when they learned Mashaney recently had been committing crimes with Greeson.

Greeson and Kunze died Sept. 16 in an exchange of fire.

On Sept. 23, investigators went to a home in the 500 block of South All Hallows to find Mashaney. In a truck registered to Mashaney they found a rifle and a 9 mm handgun.

In 2015, Mashaney was convicted of burglary and sentenced to 20 months in jail.

If convicted, Mashaney faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.