Man dies after bullet hits him in artery during shooting near 108th and Stark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man is dead following a shooting in Kansas City, Mo. late Monday.

It happened near 108th and start around 11:07 p.m.

A woman who was at the home where the shooting happened took the man who was injured to the hospital, but a bullet had hit him in an artery and he died at the hospital.

Police have not yet released any further information about the shooting or the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.