Need help registering to vote? Look no further

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Have you recently moved? Gotten married and changed your name? Have you turned 18?

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and voter events are happening nationwide.

Dilan Jimenez, a student at Turner High School, turns 18 on Saturday.

“As a teenager, I didn't even know really what to do. So with the school pushing it out, I think that`s a really good opportunity for kids to learn how to do it,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez, along with other eligible students at Turner High school, registered to vote Tuesday as part of the National Voter Registration Day.

“They`re the next generation. They`re going to be the ones making the next decisions. They`re going to be the ones in politics now,” Jimenez said. “Everybody has a vote. Everybody makes a difference.”

Student council volunteers helped with the process.

“I think it`s important to let people know they have a voice, and even if it`s a small part, it can make a difference,” student Emeli Aguirre said. “I like being involved, so I feel like this makes me more involved in my community, and I feel like I`m a part of something.”

Since 2012, National Voter Registration Day is held on the fourth Tuesday of September.

Each year, millions of people can't vote because they miss a registration deadline, don't update their registration or simply don't know how to register.

The goal of National Voter Registration Day is to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote and make the process easier for voters who might not otherwise vote.

That's why all Kansas City Public Library locations are helping people register to vote Tuesday.

“There are roadblocks in the way of people voting, and even registering to vote, I think it`s not as easy as they said it might be. That said, I think anything we can do to help people get registered so they can vote is a good thing,” Bernard Norcott-Mahany, with the Kansas City Public Library said.

October 10 is the last day to register to vote in the November election.

If you're not registered or you've moved, you can stop by any KC library branch or go to Kansas City Election Board in Union Station and register to vote.

For more information, visit this site if you live in Missouri or this site if you live in Kansas.