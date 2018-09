CASS COUNTY, Mo. — One person has died Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 49 in Cass County involving a semitrailer and a trailer.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of traffic near 341st Street just north of Archie, Missouri.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available, and the victim’s name has not been released at this time.

