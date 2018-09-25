× Police investigating after body found in Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating Tuesday afternoon after a body was found in the Missouri River.

Officers responded just after 1:30 p.m. near the 9100 block of N. Ameristar Drive, near the Ameristar Casino, after a barge deployed in the water had observed the body floating in the river and notified authorities.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

The scene is being treated as a homicide at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.