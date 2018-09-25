UPDATE: Missing 72-year-old Lee’s Summit man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: Police say the 72-year-old has been found and is safe. He returned to his home Tuesday night. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Original story:

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man from Lee’s Summit with short-term memory loss.

Robert Schick was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday at a home on S.W. Waterfall Court in Lee’s Summit.

The 72-year-old is described as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing.

Police said Schick left the Lee’s Summit home in a black 2003 Cadillac Deville with the Missouri license plate DC6-P9J. He was headed to an appointment in Belton and did not arrive.

Officials have not been able to reach him via his cell phone.

Anyone who sees Schick or his vehicle is asked to call 911 or the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 81-969-7390.