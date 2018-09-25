Southbound I-35 shut down at 119th due to multi-vehicle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- At least six vehicles are involved in a crash that has shut down southbound I-35 on the Kansas side early Tuesday morning, according to Kansas City Scout.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m. just north of 119th Street. All southbound traffic is being diverted onto I-435 until the crash is cleared.

Investigators are on the scene and still trying to determine what happened.

A Johnson County Fire Dispatcher did tell FOX4 that a motorcycle was involved and that no one was seriously injured.