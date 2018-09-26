× 11-year-old Liberty girl dies from injuries after being hit by truck while riding bike

LIBERTY, Mo. — An 11-year-old has died from her injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while riding her bike over the weekend.

Liberty police said Addisen Snyder entered Southview Drive on her bike around 5:45 p.m. Saturday and was struck by the truck.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical conditions and then died from her injuries on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of the pickup, a 41-year-old Liberty man, is cooperating with police and the investigation.