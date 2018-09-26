2 Westport businesses frustrated after thieves break in, steal registers and cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two Westport Road businesses have some recovery ahead of them after overnight burglaries.

Someone burglarized a hair salon and a video store. Kansas City police say they have a person of interest in custody.

The burglaries brought fear and disappointment for the businesses. They're hoping something can be done before it becomes an ongoing problem.

"They broke in through this window here, pretty much knocked this down along with this display case," said Vincent Harris, a clerk at Video Mania. "They then took the entire register, took it down a few blocks and broke it open to try to get the money that was inside."

Whoever broke in took $16 in change. It's a familiar scene for employees at Video Mania.

"We seem to get robbed once every year," Harris said. "Maybe an increase in patrol. It does get a little wild, but most people aren't that crazy. Just maybe a small increase in security and patrols."

Across the street, the burglar also targeted Tease Salon on Westport Road, a milestone the salon never wanted to hit.

"It's never happened to us before. It's the very first time," said James Furst, a hairstylist at Tease Salon. "We're very concerned about it."

The burglar busted through the glass on the front door and stole a tablet and the register with $60 inside.

"We're hard workers,"Furst said. "I am here every morning until almost six in the evening, and I work my ass off, and I don't like anyone coming and stealing my money."

Furst is worried they'll get hit again like Video Mania.

"It's very disappointing," Furst said, "because we're looking at things like, 'Oh, this is great. KC is coming up. We're doing so many great things. Things are profiting.' And then someone takes advantage of us like that. It's very disheartening."

Furst said he's never seen Westport as busy as it is now during the daytime, and he hopes the dead of night activities like the 4 a.m. break-in don't become the norm.

"There's people walking around all over the place here," Furst said. "The city is growing, and I think that's great. I just don't want the crime that comes with it."