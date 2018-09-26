Body found in rural Cass County pond near area where missing man was last seen

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A body was found Wednesday afternoon in a rural Cass County pond, officials say.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area near East 223rd Street and South Prospect Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on a report of a possible body found.

Investigators later confirmed a body was discovered in a shallow pond.

The victim has not been identified yet, but officials said the body was found in an area close to where crews were searching Friday for a 54-year-old man who has been missing since early August.

Dalen Miller was last seen in the same area on Aug. 10. He was reported missing by a family member on Aug. 3. On Friday, deputies used a K9 team to search 640 acres in the area where Miller was last seen, but the search came up empty.