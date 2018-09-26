Cameron teacher charged with possessing child porn, sexually exploiting minor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMERON, Mo. -- A Cameron High School teacher and community activist is accused of filming underage kids inside of his home.

William D. Williams, 39, who goes by his middle name Derek, faces three counts of child pornography possession, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second degree statutory sodomy, according to court documents.

Officials began investigating Williams after a male teenager came out and said he may have been the victim of sexual misconduct.

A probable cause statement says the victim stated that he had been living at Williams' home in Cameron for about four weeks. The victim said he found a phone charger adapter that belonged to Williams in a basement bathroom. The victim said he returned the charger to Williams multiple times before he discovered a hidden camera, which contained an SD card.

On the SD card, the victim discovered a video of a boy with his pants down on a toilet. The victim said he then deleted the video along with other videos on the card. He said Williams had been in contact with him over phone and text messages and had asked him for the charger back. The victim said when he did not return it, Williams told him to "smash the device with a hammer."

The victim turned the device and SD card over to a detective where it was placed into evidence with the sheriff's office.

On the SD card detectives were able to retrieve deleted files which contained multiple videos and images of the victim in different stages of being nude in the bathroom.

On September 8, deputies and detectives issued a search warrant at Williams' home where they seized several electronic devices as evidence. While looking through the evidence detectives discovered more videos with two additional male teen victims in the same bathroom.

FOX4 tried to confront Williams at his home on Wednesday, but he and another man sped off and refused to answer any questions. The Clinton County Sheriff`s Office has issued an arrest warrant, and it's expected he will appear in court Friday.

His involvement with kids ran deep. He taught a one-hour broadcasting class at Cameron High, volunteered with school plays, coached, hosted foreign exchange students, and was involved with the foster care system.

Cameron R-1 Schools released this statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“The Cameron R-1 School District was notified today of serious charges filed against W. Derek Williams. At the time the District first became aware of this matter, an immediate and thorough investigation was done, and the District has determined that there is no evidence that any alleged acts were perpetrated on District property. We want to assure our staff and students that we responded to the allegations appropriately and we have fully cooperated with law enforcement’s efforts in this matter. We will continue to do so as this matter proceeds. Since the time we became aware of allegations, Mr. Williams has not been on District property and will not be permitted to return. Although we are limited in what we can say about individual personnel matters, above all else, we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of District students is our primary concern. Should your student require support of any kind, the District’s counseling staff is always available. Likewise, please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Matt Robinson should you or your student have any questions or concerns.”