Committee seeks compromise on liquor permits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Eliminating employee liquor cards for those who sell and serve alcohol is proving to be controversial.

The city council's public safety committee is searching for a compromise.

The argument centers on whether the permits help make bars and restaurants safer.

The restaurant association wants the change, arguing that liquor permits deny convicted felons the opportunity for a second chance.

But opponents say preventing people with a criminal background, those convicted of robbery or aggravated assault, from serving drinks is an important public safety concern.

More violent murderers, rapists and child molesters can never get a liquor card under the current ordinance.

Some on the city council call the effort an extension to "ban the box," the criminal background question on job applications, and are seeking a compromise.

"I think there are going to be a number of people in this room who say that we want to create more opportunities for folks, the person who wrote the bad checks 20 years ago," Councilman Quinton Lucas said. "But we also do not want to create access and opportunities for the person who raped and murdered someone 20 years ago or two years ago or anything of the sort."

There seems to be some agreement on eliminating liquor permits for those who sell packaged alcohol at retail and convenience stores.

There's more concern about workers who might prey on women by serving drinks to them in restaurants and bars.

Currently more than 30,000 people have liquor cards in Kansas City. And some suburbs, including Belton, Blue Springs and Gladstone have similar laws. The public safety committee put off a vote on the measure until next week.