Federal tax lien filed in Jackson County shows Frank White & wife owe more than $45,000 in taxes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- According to a tax lien filed last month in Jackson County, county executive Frank White Jr. and his wife haven't paid federal income taxes three out of the past four years and owe the IRS thousands of dollars.

The federal tax lien, which was filed Aug. 21, 2018 said White and his wife owe a total of $45,618.85 --$11,883.17 for taxes not paid in 2014, $19,262.79 for taxes not paid in 2015 and $14,472.89 for taxes not paid in 2017.

The document read in part:

"As provided by section 6321, 6322, and 6323 of the Internal Revenue Code, we are giving a notice that taxes (including interest and penalties) have been assessed against the following-named taxpayer. We have made a demand for payment of this liability, but it remains unpaid. Therefore, there is a lien in favor of the United State on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes, and additional penalties, interest, and costs they may accrue. "

This is not the first time White has been behind on his taxes. County records show a lien was filed in June 2015 show that he owed almost $81,000 for unpaid taxes from 2011 to 2013.

White sold baseball memorabilia earlier this year from his collection including his 1985 World Series trophy and his 1980 Gold Glove to raise thousands of dollars.

At the time of the sale a spokesperson from the Missouri Attorney General's Office confirmed it was looking into White's finances.

“The matter was recently referred to our office. We intend to review it carefully," press secretary Mary Compton said in June.

Fans still wondered why White would choose to auction off the less-valuable award from Royals fans.

“I’d like to know why he’s chosen to do that. He may have a real legitimate reason," a fan told FOX4 at the time of the auction. "I can’t think of one right now, but I think we give him a chance to explain why he’s doing that.”

In a June statement about the auction, Frank White only said:

“Throughout my career and in the years that have followed, I have accumulated a tremendous amount of memorabilia. From time to time, I go through these items and make decisions on what I want to keep and what I want to let go. While I am beyond grateful for every opportunity I have had and the awards I have received, I have never put much sentimental value into the items themselves. Instead, I find the greatest joy from the memories and friendships I have developed with my teammates and fans. There are so many great fans out there that these items will bring great joy.”

