KC Streetcar Authority looking for musicians to ‘jam down the streetcar line’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Are you a musician? Do you have holiday spirit? Then you might want to contact the Kansas City Streetcar Authority. They're looking for musicians to keep riders entertained this holiday season.

Between Nov. 24 and Christmas Day, musicians are needed to perform on board the streetcar and at streetcar stops.

Donna Mandlebaum with the Kansas City Streetcar Authority said holiday music is encouraged, but not required.

"We want to encourage all forms of music and genres. It can range from jazz and traditional holiday music to hip-hop, folk, Americana. We want to expose our riders to all different sorts of music," she said.

Musicians will be paid $300 for a two-hour performance. Applications are due by Oct. 19. You can learn about how to apply here.