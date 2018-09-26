× Liberty city employee dies from injuries after Parks & Rec truck hit by train

LIBERTY, Mo. — A Liberty city employee has died Wednesday after the truck he and another employee were traveling in was hit by a train.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. not far from where 291 and 210 highways intersect in Liberty.

Liberty Police Capt. Andy Hedrick said a Liberty Parks and Recreation Department truck carrying two parks employees was on the south end of the tracks heading north when a Norfolk Southern train heading east struck the vehicle.

The two city employees were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Cameron Leeds, 26, died Wednesday afternoon from his injuries. The Gladstone resident had worked for the city for three years.

“We have lost a young and vibrant member of our Liberty family today,” Liberty City Administrator Curt Wenson said in a statement. “With a city staff our size, we get to know and work closely with people in every department. Cameron has left an indelible mark on the Parks & Rec Department and the City of Liberty as a whole. Please be respectful of his family and their privacy during this difficult time.”

The other employee, a 58-year-old man and 20-year veteran of the parks department, remains hospitalized in stable condition. No one on the train was injured.

Railway safety experts say there have been 30 train-involved crashes so far this year in Missouri, with now nine of them resulting in death.

“Train crossings are dangerous locations, and they need to be alert and aware as they approach those and be cautious,” said Tim Hull, executive director of Missouri Operation Lifesaver, a railway safety organization.

It’s unclear how fast the train was traveling at the time of the collision. However, railway safety experts say freight trains travel at an average speed of 50 or 55 mph and can not stop quickly when they see something on the tracks. Sometimes it can take up to a mile or more to stop after the train activates it’s emergency brake system.

Previous coverage:

